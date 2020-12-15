UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Reopens 3 Airports To International Flights From December 21 - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Syria Reopens 3 Airports to International Flights From December 21 - State Media

The Syrian government has approved the reopening of the airports in Aleppo, Latakia and Qamishli for international air traffic, the SANA news agency reported on Sunday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Syrian government has approved the reopening of the airports in Aleppo, Latakia and Qamishli for international air traffic, the SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

The airports in Aleppo and Latakia will reopen to foreign flights beginning from December 21, while the one in Qamishli will be open from December 21 to January 10, according to the report.

The only airport available for international air traffic in Syria at the moment is the one in Damascus.

The second-largest airport in Aleppo reopened for domestic flights, as well as cargo and military flights, after the city and its outskirts were cleared of terrorists in 2016.

The Qamishli airport continued to work throughout the crisis for flights from Damascus, serving as the only connection between the Hasakah province and the rest of the country during the period when the neighboring provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor were under siege of terrorists.

Related Topics

Syria Damascus Traffic Aleppo January December Sunday 2016 From Government Airport

Recent Stories

State land worth billions of rupees retrieved in L ..

1 minute ago

Japan's Cabinet Approves $210 Billion Extra Budget ..

1 minute ago

PML-N revolting against democratic system to save ..

1 minute ago

Republican leader of US Senate congratulates Biden ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey avoids the worst from long-mooted US sancti ..

4 minutes ago

Constable arrested over corruption

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.