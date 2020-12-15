Syria Reopens 3 Airports to International Flights From December 21 - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Syrian government has approved the reopening of the airports in Aleppo, Latakia and Qamishli for international air traffic, the SANA news agency reported on Sunday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Syrian government has approved the reopening of the airports in Aleppo, Latakia and Qamishli for international air traffic, the SANA news agency reported on Sunday.

The airports in Aleppo and Latakia will reopen to foreign flights beginning from December 21, while the one in Qamishli will be open from December 21 to January 10, according to the report.

The only airport available for international air traffic in Syria at the moment is the one in Damascus.

The second-largest airport in Aleppo reopened for domestic flights, as well as cargo and military flights, after the city and its outskirts were cleared of terrorists in 2016.

The Qamishli airport continued to work throughout the crisis for flights from Damascus, serving as the only connection between the Hasakah province and the rest of the country during the period when the neighboring provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor were under siege of terrorists.