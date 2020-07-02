Syria reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 312 in total

The Syrian Health Ministry said on Thursday that 19 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Syria, bringing the total number of infections to 312

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Syrian Health Ministry said on Thursday that 19 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Syria, bringing the total number of infections to 312.

The recoveries from the virus in Syria have reached 113 and the death toll hit nine.

The Syrian government has eased the measures taken against COVID-19, urging people to undertake protective measures in their daily interactions.

China has offered help to Syria to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 15, China delivered the first batch of medical aid, including 2,016 COVID-19 test kits, to Syria. On June 4 and June 24, Syria received another two batches of medical supplies donated by China, including test kits, protective suits, masks, goggles, and infrared thermometers.

On April 23, a video-conference was held between Chinese and Syrian medical experts for sharing the experience in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.