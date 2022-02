Syria reports Israeli strikes in military sites

Israel fired missiles on multiple military sites in Syria's southern province of Quneitra before daybreak on Wednesday, causing material damage only, Syrian state news agency SANA reported

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Israel fired missiles on multiple military sites in Syria's southern province of Quneitra before daybreak on Wednesday, causing material damage only, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The Israelis fired surface-to-surface missiles from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Syrian military sites in the adjacent Quneitra province, said SANA, citing a military source.

The attack is the latest in a series of Israeli attacks on Syrian military sites. On Feb. 16, Israel carried out a similar missile strike targeting points south of capital Damascus, which resulted in some material damage, but no casualties.