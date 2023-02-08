UrduPoint.com

Syria Requests Assistance From EU Through Civil Protection Mechanism - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The Syrian government has requested assistance through the EU's civil protection mechanism amid the damages caused by the earthquake in neighboring Turkey, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Wednesday.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks rattled parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning, toppling thousands of homes and killing almost 8,500 in both countries. The death toll in Syria has reached 1,250, while another 2,054 people have been injured.

"Earlier today, also this morning, we have also received a request form the government of Syria to the EU for assistance through the civil protection mechanism. We shared this request with EU member states, and we are encouraging them to contribute the assistance as requested," Lenarcic said during a press conference.

According to the commissioner, Syria is in need of a large number of supplies, including medicines, medical equipment, and food.

