Syria Requests UN Take Measures to Prevent New Israeli Attacks - Foreign Ministry

Damascus has requested the UN Secretary Council undertake measures to prevent another Israeli attack against Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Damascus has requested the UN Secretary Council undertake measures to prevent another Israeli attack against Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

On Friday night, the Syrian news Agency said that Israel conducted airstrikes on a Damascus suburb. The Syrian air defense units reportedly shot down most of the Israeli missiles. There were no human casualties. The Israeli military did not comment on the report.

The ministry said in its letter to the UN secretary-general and the UN Security Council Presidency, which was published on Facebook, that Syria requests the condemnation of the Israeli attacks and to impose accountability on Israel, as well as to undertake decisive and immediate measures to prevent their repetition.

Damascus also demanded Israel be forced to respect all UN resolutions concerning, and assume accountability for, its crimes against Syria, Palestine and Lebanon.