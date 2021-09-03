UrduPoint.com

Syria Requests UN Take Measures To Prevent New Israeli Attacks - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:16 PM

Syria Requests UN Take Measures to Prevent New Israeli Attacks - Foreign Ministry

Damascus has requested the UN Secretary Council undertake measures to prevent another Israeli attack against Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Damascus has requested the UN Secretary Council undertake measures to prevent another Israeli attack against Syria, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

On Friday night, the Syrian news Agency said that Israel conducted airstrikes on a Damascus suburb. The Syrian air defense units reportedly shot down most of the Israeli missiles. There were no human casualties. The Israeli military did not comment on the report.

The ministry said in its letter to the UN secretary-general and the UN Security Council Presidency, which was published on Facebook, that Syria requests the condemnation of the Israeli attacks and to impose accountability on Israel, as well as to undertake decisive and immediate measures to prevent their repetition.

Damascus also demanded Israel be forced to respect all UN resolutions concerning, and assume accountability for, its crimes against Syria, Palestine and Lebanon.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Syria Israel Palestine Condemnation Facebook Damascus Lebanon All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five ..

Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five underperforming government en ..

48 minutes ago
 Five killed, two injured in accident

Five killed, two injured in accident

2 minutes ago
 332 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

332 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

2 minutes ago
 Positive reporting by media crucial for polio-free ..

Positive reporting by media crucial for polio-free Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Cosmonaut Calls 1st Approach to Nauka Module Durin ..

Cosmonaut Calls 1st Approach to Nauka Module During Spacewalk From ISS 'Historic ..

2 minutes ago
 FM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral ties, A ..

FM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.