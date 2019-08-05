Syria resumes Idlib air strikes after scrapping ceasefire: monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Regime planes resumed strikes on Syria 's Idlib Monday, a monitor said, as the regime accused rebels of targeting an airbase of its Russian ally and scrapped a ceasefire for the jihadist-run region.

"Regime warplanes launched their first air strikes on the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib's southern countryside" since late Thursday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.