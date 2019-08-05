UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Resumes Idlib Air Strikes After Scrapping Ceasefire: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:03 PM

Syria resumes Idlib air strikes after scrapping ceasefire: monitor

Regime planes resumed strikes on Syria's Idlib Monday, a monitor said, as the regime accused rebels of targeting an airbase of its Russian ally and scrapped a ceasefire for the jihadist-run region

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Regime planes resumed strikes on Syria's Idlib Monday, a monitor said, as the regime accused rebels of targeting an airbase of its Russian ally and scrapped a ceasefire for the jihadist-run region.

"Regime warplanes launched their first air strikes on the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib's southern countryside" since late Thursday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Idlib

Recent Stories

Lahore Waste Management Company chalks out sanitat ..

27 seconds ago

US stocks open lower on US-China trade war fears, ..

10 minutes ago

Punjab University expresses solidarity with Kashmi ..

10 minutes ago

Escalating LOC tension harms citizens on both side ..

14 minutes ago

President’s decision to release prisoners reflec ..

18 minutes ago

Intermediate Science books can now be accessed via ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.