Syria Resumes Idlib Air Strikes After Scrapping Ceasefire: Monitor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:03 PM
Regime planes resumed strikes on Syria's Idlib Monday, a monitor said, as the regime accused rebels of targeting an airbase of its Russian ally and scrapped a ceasefire for the jihadist-run region
"Regime warplanes launched their first air strikes on the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib's southern countryside" since late Thursday, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.