Syria Risks Grave Division And Destruction, UN Envoy Warns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Syria’s status quo has been “radically altered” in a matter of days, with a surge in fighting resulting in an “extremely fluid and dangerous” situation, the UN Special Envoy for the Arab country has warned.
The Special Envoy, Geir Pedersen, told the Security Council on Tuesday evening that Syria faced grave risk of further division that was not in the country's interest.
Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between pro-Syrian government forces and anti-government armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the civil war that has gripped Syria since it erupted in 2011.
The renewed violence, which was led by the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has resulted in civilian casualties, the displacement of tens of thousands, and severe damage to essential infrastructure.
“As I brief you today, a vast swathe of territory has come under the control of non-State actors, including the terrorist group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and armed opposition groups, including the Syrian National Army,” he said.
“These groups now de facto control territory containing what we estimate to be some seven million people, including Aleppo – Syria’s second biggest city and a vast and diverse metropolis of more than two million people.”
He added that Syrian Government forces have regrouped in Hama, but their defences are under pressure as the opposition forces advance closer to the city. Both sides have escalated attacks, with pro-Government airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, and Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham firing barrages of drones and rockets.
Civilians have suffered casualties on both sides, he told the 15-member Council.
Pedersen also reported heightened tensions in northeast Syria, where United States-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) seized villages citing an imminent threat by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh).
Israeli airstrikes were also reported on Damascus and the Syrian-Lebanese border this week, further destabilizing the region.
The Special Envoy outlined two core messages, the first: an urgent need for de-escalation and calm.
“The last fourteen years of conflict have decisively shown that no Syrian party or existing grouping of actors can resolve the Syrian conflict via military means,” he stressed, urging immediate de-escalation and adherence to international humanitarian law.
The second message was that the de-escalation must be accompanied by a credible political horizon for the Syrian people.
For almost five years, the “often elevated but somewhat contained” violence on the back of a “patchwork of ceasefire arrangements” was positive, he said. “But without being pegged to a political process to resolve the crisis, this amounted only to a conflict-management approach. And this is not enough.”
He reiterated his warning that such an arrangement was unsustainable and has now unravelled entirely.
He stressed the need for a serious political process involving the Syrian parties and key international players.
“Syria will be in grave danger of further division, deterioration, and destruction…this should be in no-one’s interest,” he added.
