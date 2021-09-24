Syria, Russia Believe US Should Leave Syria as Soon as Possible - Foreign Minister

Syria and Russia believe that the US military should leave Syria as soon as possible, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Syria and Russia believe that the US military should leave Syria as soon as possible, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We and Russia believe that the presence of American forces on Syrian territories is illegal and it should be terminated as quickly as possible," Mekdad said.