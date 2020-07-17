Syria, Russia Cooperate on Range of Criminal, Terrorist Matters - Justice Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Syrian Justice Minister Hisham al-Shaar told Sputnik on Friday that Damascus and Moscow have set up a committee to document crimes committed by terrorists and US forces in Syria.

"The Syrian and Russian sides have a committee to document crimes committed by terrorists and to document crimes committed by the American coalition," al-Shaar told Sputnik in Damascus.

The minister went on to say that there is a new agreement between the two sides on information sharing between justice ministries.

"The most recent agreement is a cooperation protocol between the justice ministries of the two countries concerning combating terrorism and documenting crimes. A cooperation protocol was signed to exchange information about terrorism," Al-Shaar said.

He went on to add that there are several agreements, and more drafts pending signatures, on expatriation and transfer of suspects charged with specific crimes.