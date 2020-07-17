UrduPoint.com
Syria, Russia Cooperate On Range Of Criminal, Terrorist Matters - Justice Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Syria, Russia Cooperate on Range of Criminal, Terrorist Matters - Justice Minister

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Syrian Justice Minister Hisham al-Shaar told Sputnik on Friday that Damascus and Moscow have set up a committee to document crimes committed by terrorists and US forces in Syria.

"The Syrian and Russian sides have a committee to document crimes committed by terrorists and to document crimes committed by the American coalition," al-Shaar told Sputnik in Damascus.

The minister went on to say that there is a new agreement between the two sides on information sharing between justice ministries.

"The most recent agreement is a cooperation protocol between the justice ministries of the two countries concerning combating terrorism and documenting crimes. A cooperation protocol was signed to exchange information about terrorism," Al-Shaar said.

He went on to add that there are several agreements, and more drafts pending signatures, on expatriation and transfer of suspects charged with specific crimes.

More Stories From World

