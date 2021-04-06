UrduPoint.com
Syria, Russia Discuss Ways To Enhance Tourism Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Syria, Russia Discuss Ways to Enhance Tourism Cooperation

Syrian Tourism Minister Mohammad Rami Radwan Martini has held a meeting with an official delegation of Russia's Sevastopol led by Vice Governor Maria Litovko to discuss means to boost tourism cooperatio

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Syrian Tourism Minister Mohammad Rami Radwan Martini has held a meeting with an official delegation of Russia's Sevastopol led by Vice Governor Maria Litovko to discuss means to boost tourism cooperation.

The sides discussed means to promote cooperation between the two countries in the fields of cultural tourism and tourism investment, as well as to enhance an agreement between Syria's western Tartus governorate located on the Mediterranean Sea coast and Sevastopol, Russia's major port city on the Black Sea, the official SANA news agency reported late on Monday.

The sides also explored effective ways to contribute to bilateral economic development, the news outlet said.

In addition, Martini told Sputnik that the Sevastopol delegation's visit to Syria was of a multifaceted economic nature.

"Businessmen have been invited to explore investment opportunities in Syria, and we have also told them about Russian companies that are currently investing in Syria," Martini said, adding that the Russian delegation was also invited to attend the tourism investment forum rescheduled for mid-2021.

More than 40 locations are currently being prepared for public sector entities, as well as for organizations, trade unions and projects specialized on mass tourism, the minister added, noting that, as of now, there are three firms funding tourism in Tartus and Latakia, with more companies expected to join the efforts.

The minister expressed hope that tourist activities � both cultural and religious � will increase after the COVID-19 pandemic.

