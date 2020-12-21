Syria, Russia Discussing Terms of Sputnik V Vaccine Supply Arrangement - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) OSCOW, December 21 (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova, Alexei Shayya-Shirokov - Representatives from MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) oscow and Damascus are currently in discussions on arrangements for a potential supply of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Syrian Foreign MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) inister Faisal MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) ekdad told Sputnik in an interview.

"There are discussions about this and we hope that the Syrian people [will] use Sputnik V and other [Russian] vaccines because the Syrian people have more confidence in Russian vaccines than [in] Pfizer and other vaccines," Mekdad remarked in one of the first interviews after his appointment.

According to the foreign minister, the terms of any such arrangement are still being decided by the relevant parties.

"This is an ongoing process of discussion," Mekdad stated.

Syria hopes to reach a supply arrangement with Russia because Western countries are attempting to use COVID-19 vaccines as a means to exert control over other nations, the foreign minister added.

"The Western countries are trying to misuse such issues to control other countries," Mekdad remarked.

Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik in October that Damascus would look to negotiate a supply agreement with the Russian government once Sputnik V becomes internationally available.