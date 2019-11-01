Syria, Russia, Iran Fighting Against Terrorism Together - President Assad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Thursday that Russia, Iran and Syria were fighting against terrorism jointly, and that it was incorrect to talk about Moscow's alleged pressure on Damascus regarding the operation in Idlib.

"Pressure is not the exact word in this case. We, the Russians and Iranians are waging a single military struggle against terrorism, and a single political struggle. Several times at the meetings of three countries we set a date, then we decided to postpone the start of the operation due to various new events - military or political. This is natural," Assad said in an interview with Syrian stat television channels, answering whether Russia could exert pressure on the Syrian authorities to delay the start of a military operation in Idlib.

He also noted that the Syrian authorities were in contact with residents of terrorist-controlled territories in Idlib. According to the president, the authorities prefer political options for settlement, as they save the lives of soldiers.

The armed conflict in Syria has been festering for the past eight years. The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) seized big territories in Syria after the eruption of the civil war in the country in 2011, but after six years it was announced that terrorists had been defeated in the country. The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by IS, however counterterrorist operations still continue in a number of areas. Idlib, in particular, still remains a terrorist stronghold.