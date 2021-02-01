Syria, Russia Rebuke US for Trying to Thwart Refugee Returns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Senior Russian and Syrian officials criticized the United States on Monday for running a disinformation campaign to discourage refugees from returning to the Arab Republic.

A statement by Hussein Makhlouf, the Syrian municipal administration minister, and Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Joint Coordination Headquarters for the return of refugees, said the US was trying to make political gains by preventing repatriations.

"The USA and its allies engage the controlled media and internet resources in delivering information and exercising psychological pressure, consistently promoting deliberately false theories about the grave situation in Syria, the high level of unemployment in the country, the lack of employment and education opportunities," they said.

They added the US was simultaneously trying to wreak havoc on the Syrian economy with sanctions, compounding the already precarious health situation in US-controlled territories where the coronavirus pandemic is running rampant.