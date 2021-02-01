UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria, Russia Rebuke US For Trying To Thwart Refugee Returns

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Syria, Russia Rebuke US for Trying to Thwart Refugee Returns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Senior Russian and Syrian officials criticized the United States on Monday for running a disinformation campaign to discourage refugees from returning to the Arab Republic.

A statement by Hussein Makhlouf, the Syrian municipal administration minister, and Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Joint Coordination Headquarters for the return of refugees, said the US was trying to make political gains by preventing repatriations.

"The USA and its allies engage the controlled media and internet resources in delivering information and exercising psychological pressure, consistently promoting deliberately false theories about the grave situation in Syria, the high level of unemployment in the country, the lack of employment and education opportunities," they said.

They added the US was simultaneously trying to wreak havoc on the Syrian economy with sanctions, compounding the already precarious health situation in US-controlled territories where the coronavirus pandemic is running rampant.

Related Topics

USA Internet Syria Education Russia United States Media From Refugee Arab Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

49 minutes ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

60 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

1 hour ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

1 hour ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.