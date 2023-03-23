Syria, Saudi Arabia Agree to Reopen Embassies After More Than 10 Years - Reports

Syria and Saudi Arabia have agreed to open embassies more than a decade after the severing of diplomatic relations, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Syria and Saudi Arabia have agreed to open embassies more than a decade after the severing of diplomatic relations, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Syria in 2012 and closed the diplomatic mission in Damascus, expelling the Syrian ambassador.