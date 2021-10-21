UrduPoint.com

Syria Says 24 Executed Over Starting Wildfires

The Syrian government has executed 24 people it convicted of deliberately starting deadly wildfires that raged in the summer of last year, state media reported Thursday

Those executed on Wednesday were charged with "committing terrorist acts that led to death and damage to state infrastructure and public and private property through the use of flammable material," the official SANA news agency said.

Eleven others were sentenced to hard labour for life, four were hit with temporary penal labour and five minors were handed jail sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years over similar charges, SANA added.

Their identities were not disclosed, and no details were provided on where and how the executions took place.

