Syria Says Air Defence Downs Israeli Missiles

Faizan Hashmi 4 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 02:14 PM

Syria says air defence downs Israeli missiles

Syrian air defence shot down Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country Wednesday, state media said, as a monitor reported positions of the regime's Lebanese ally Hezbollah had been hit

Damascus, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Syrian air defence shot down Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country Wednesday, state media said, as a monitor reported positions of the regime's Lebanese ally Hezbollah had been hit.

The attack was launched in the early hours of the morning against the Tall al-Hara sector near the Golan Heights, according to official news agency SANA, which said there had been no casualties.

It did not specify what had been targeted.

SANA also accused Israel of conducting an "electronic war" and "jamming" Syrian radar.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the strikes had targeted positions of the Hezbollah movement in two locations, but without causing any casualties.

"All the positions hit had the Lebanese Hezbollah there," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The missiles targeted Tall al-Hara, a hill in the southern province of Daraa where Hezbollah has radars and the regime has air defence batteries, said the Observatory, which relies on sources inside Syria for its information.

