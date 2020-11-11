Syria Says Conference on Refugees Might Help Some States to Refrain From Aggressive Policy

Syria has forwarded invitations to all countries to participate in the international conference on the refugees' return, despite political disagreements and a position toward Damascus, as this event seemed to be an opportunity to change their trajectory, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan said on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Syria has forwarded invitations to all countries to participate in the international conference on the refugees' return, despite political disagreements and a position toward Damascus, as this event seemed to be an opportunity to change their trajectory, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan said on Wednesday.

The two-day conference, which is hosted by the Syrian capital of Damascus and cochaired by Russia, will run from November 11-12.

"Syria has sent invitations to everyone, despite political differences, but we had not maintained any illusions. This conference was an opportunity for them to move away from wrong policies, but they have used the plight of the refugees to pursue their goals. Syrians abroad do not need an invitation to return home. Syria has been waiting for its children," Susan said at the conference's opening ceremony.

A total of 27 countries and 12 organizations have confirmed their participation in the conference. Turkey was not sent an invitation.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has earlier stated that the European Union considers the Damascus conference to be held prematurely, and, therefore, expressed no intent to participate in the event.

At the end of October, Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Richard Mills during a UN Security Council session called on the UN member states and other countries to step back from taking part in the event, saying that Washington strongly believes that the conference is counterproductive and totally inappropriate for any military organization to manage refugee returns in Syria, Russia or elsewhere.