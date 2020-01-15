Syria says Israel behind aerial attack against military airport

Israel carried out an aerial attack that damaged a military airport in central Syria, according to a military source quoted by Syria's state news agency SANA

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Israel carried out an aerial attack that damaged a military airport in central Syria, according to a military source quoted by Syria's state news agency SANA.

Israel "led a new attack against T4 airport... air defences were immediately activated against the enemy missiles, destroying several of them," a military source told SANA.

"Four missiles hit the target zone," causing damage but no human casualties, the report said.

The attack in Homs province north of the capital Damascus, happened at around 10:00 pm (2000 GMT), the source said.

In an earlier report, SANA had said Syrian air defences were activated to confront the "aggression," without specifying who was to blame.

An Israeli army spokeswoman gave no comment on the claim when contacted by AFP.