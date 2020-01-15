UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Says Israel Behind Aerial Attack Against Military Airport

Faizan Hashmi 46 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:30 AM

Syria says Israel behind aerial attack against military airport

Israel carried out an aerial attack that damaged a military airport in central Syria, according to a military source quoted by Syria's state news agency SANA

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Israel carried out an aerial attack that damaged a military airport in central Syria, according to a military source quoted by Syria's state news agency SANA.

Israel "led a new attack against T4 airport... air defences were immediately activated against the enemy missiles, destroying several of them," a military source told SANA.

"Four missiles hit the target zone," causing damage but no human casualties, the report said.

The attack in Homs province north of the capital Damascus, happened at around 10:00 pm (2000 GMT), the source said.

In an earlier report, SANA had said Syrian air defences were activated to confront the "aggression," without specifying who was to blame.

An Israeli army spokeswoman gave no comment on the claim when contacted by AFP.

Related Topics

Attack Army Syria Israel Damascus Airport

Recent Stories

Death tolls rises to 97 due to severe cold in vari ..

15 minutes ago

New trial opens for disgraced S. Korea ex-leader P ..

9 minutes ago

Lopez doubles up to oust Auckland top seed Fognini ..

13 minutes ago

RS. 750 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

18 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase, Citi surge on Q4 profits; Wells Fa ..

10 minutes ago

Lok Virsa Folk Heritage portrays antiquated cultur ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.