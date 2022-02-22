Syria Says Normalization of Ties With Turkey Possible Under Certain Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Tuesday that he did not rule out the normalization of relations with Turkey if Ankara fulfills certain conditions, such as troop withdrawal from the Syrian territory,

"Now we demand that the Turkish government withdraw its troops from Syria, secondly, stop supporting terrorists and stop depriving the Syrian population of water resources, and (start) building relations with us based on mutual respect.

I think if we comply with these points, then our relations can improve," Mekdad told the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.

The war in Syria has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting various armed groups. Turkey supports several opposition groups that are fighting the Syrian government, while at the same time attacks the Kurdish forces located in the country despite protests from Damascus.