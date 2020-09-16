The political ethics of the US management is based on "committing crimes" in a bid to further its own agenda, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, following the recent claims by US President Donald Trump on his intent to "take out" Syrian President Bashar Assad

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The political ethics of the US management is based on "committing crimes" in a bid to further its own agenda, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, following the recent claims by US President Donald Trump on his intent to "take out" Syrian President Bashar Assad.

On Tuesday, Trump stated that he had an opportunity to "take out" Assad, but he was subsequently talked out of following through by Defense Secretary James Mattis, as the latter was against such an idea.

"Statements by the leader of the US administration over targeting President Bashar Assad clearly show the level of its reckless political thinking and behavior, which says that the US approach to achieve its aims is based on committing crimes," the ministry said in an official statement.

Trump's formal claims about such intent confirm "US criminal activities," the ministry added, noting that Washington "uses the same methods as terrorist organizations do, including acts of murder and elimination outside any international framework."