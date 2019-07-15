Syria Sees No Reasons for Concern Over S-400 Deliveries to Turkey - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Syria sees no cause for concern over the delivery of Russian advanced S-400 air defense systems to Turkey, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said Monday

"At this point, Turkey is playing the role of a guarantor country together with the Russian Federation and is coordinating its steps with the Russian leadership.

Therefore, let's say, this is not in our focus of attention," the ambassador told reporters.

�Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of the S-400 air defense systems to Turkey in December 2017. Turkish cooperation with Russia on this matter has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which has cited security concerns and the S-400's incompatibility with NATO's air defense systems.

Russia began delivering parts of the missile systems to Turkey on July 12.