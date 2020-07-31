UrduPoint.com
Syria Seizes Illegal Arms Shipment In Homs Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Syria Seizes Illegal Arms Shipment in Homs Province - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Syrian authorities have located and seized a large shipment of illegal weapons in the Homs province, the state-run Sana news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the news outlet, the weapons and ammunition, prepared for smuggling to armed groups in the Idlib province, were seized at the administrative border between the cities of Hama and Homs.

Among the seized weapons are said to be rifles, mortars, and machine guns.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups.

More Stories From World

