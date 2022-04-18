UrduPoint.com

Syria Sends Letter To UN About US-Led Coalition's War Crimes In Raqqa In 2017

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Syria Sends Letter to UN About US-Led Coalition's War Crimes in Raqqa in 2017

Syria sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and to the UN Security Council about the war crimes of the US-led international coalition in the city of Raqqa in 2017, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released by the state agency SANA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Syria sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and to the UN Security Council about the war crimes of the US-led international coalition in the city of Raqqa in 2017, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released by the state agency SANA.

"In an official letter sent to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council about the war crimes committed by the so-called international coalition in the city of Raqqa in 2017, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made it clear that the US military operation carried out by the forces of the illegitimate international coalition in Raqqa in period from June to October 2017, led to the almost complete destruction of the city and thousands of its civilians," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry's statement stressed that the goal of the coalition's operation was to destroy infrastructure, public and private property, and target civilians.

In 2014, Raqqa was captured by militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). In October 2017, the city was liberated after a months-long military operation by the Arab-Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces with the support of the international coalition aviation. During the massive bombardments and actions of the pro-US Kurdish formations, Raqqa was actually destroyed.

The US military illegally controls territories in the north and northeast of Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where the largest oil and gas fields in Syria are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of the US military on its territory occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants United Nations Syria Russia Damascus Oil June October Gas 2017 From

Recent Stories

Imran is pushing country towards anarchy: Ahsan Iq ..

Imran is pushing country towards anarchy: Ahsan Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 Virtual Da'wah International Training course for f ..

Virtual Da'wah International Training course for foreigners concludes at IIUI

4 minutes ago
 Police arrests woman for killing her step daughter ..

Police arrests woman for killing her step daughter

4 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court put on notice respondents in har ..

Sindh High Court put on notice respondents in harassment case of nursing studen ..

4 minutes ago
 Safe ISS Operation Should Remain Priority as Russi ..

Safe ISS Operation Should Remain Priority as Russia Reviews Cooperation - Space ..

10 minutes ago
 Nations Should Drop 'Go it Alone' Approach to Succ ..

Nations Should Drop 'Go it Alone' Approach to Succeed on Moon, Mars - Space Foun ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.