Syria Should Again Become Full Member of Global Community, LAS - Senior Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Syria should once again become a full member of the international community and return to the League of Arab States (LAS), Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee chairman Leonid Slutsky said.

Speaking to reporters on the 10th anniversary of the conflict, Slutsky said Russia continued to assist the Syrian settlement in all areas, including through political and diplomatic channels for the return of Damascus to the LAS.

"I am convinced that Syria should once again become a full member of the international community and return to the Arab family. I hope that our contacts with the parliaments of the Arab League member states will become a powerful mechanism... for the restoration of Syria's status in the LAS," the lawmaker said.