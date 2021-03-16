UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Should Again Become Full Member Of Global Community, LAS - Senior Russian Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Syria Should Again Become Full Member of Global Community, LAS - Senior Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Syria should once again become a full member of the international community and return to the League of Arab States (LAS), Russian State Duma International Affairs Committee chairman Leonid Slutsky said.

Speaking to reporters on the 10th anniversary of the conflict, Slutsky said Russia continued to assist the Syrian settlement in all areas, including through political and diplomatic channels for the return of Damascus to the LAS.

"I am convinced that Syria should once again become a full member of the international community and return to the Arab family. I hope that our contacts with the parliaments of the Arab League member states will become a powerful mechanism... for the restoration of Syria's status in the LAS," the lawmaker said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Family All Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed awarded &#039;The 2021 DIHAD Int ..

7 hours ago

Russia Open for Frank Dialogue With Council of Eur ..

9 hours ago

At Least 138 Peaceful Protesters Killed in Myanmar ..

9 hours ago

Italy's Lazzaroni out of Six Nations for arm opera ..

9 hours ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on AstraZeneca Vaccine Safety ..

9 hours ago

White House Says Probe of New York Governor Miscon ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.