Syria should retain its territorial unity and integrity in order to prevent any weakening through division, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik in an interview, adding that calls for Kurdish autonomy would not be accepted.

Making up about 10 percent of the Surian population, Kurds have been opposing the government since the 1960s, when some of them were denied Syrian citizenship and their lands were redistributed to Arabs. The Kurdish opposition in the country gained momentum during the Syrian conflict. The turbulent situation, which resulted from the combat activities, allowed Kurds to announce the creation of the autonomous administration in Syria in the regions of Afrin, Kobane and Jazira.

"I think that the Syrian people have decided that Syria is one country. There will be no division of the country, there will be no weakening of the country, and in fact, the Syrian population of Kurdish origin are Syrians," Mekdad said in one of his first interviews since assuming the post.

According to the country's foreign minister, Syria does not have a large enough land area comparable to Russia's to consider the possibility of creating autonomous republics.

"We are not Russia, as a big territory to give special status [to regions]. This [Syria] is a country of 180,000 square kilometers [69,400 square miles], we cannot afford having a country divided on an ethical basis, so the unity and territorial integrity of the country should be preserved," Mekdad added.