UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Should Maintain Territorial Unity To Preserve Country's Strength - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:10 PM

Syria Should Maintain Territorial Unity to Preserve Country's Strength - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) OSCOW, December 21 (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova, Alexei Shayya-Shirokov - Syria should retain its territorial unity and integrity in order to prevent any weakening through division, Foreign MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) inister Faisal MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) ekdad told Sputnik in an interview, adding that calls for Kurdish autonomy would not be accepted.

Making up about 10 percent of the Surian population, Kurds have been opposing the government since the 1960s, when some of them were denied Syrian citizenship and their lands were redistributed to Arabs. The Kurdish opposition in the country gained momentum during the Syrian conflict. The turbulent situation, which resulted from the combat activities, allowed Kurds to announce the creation of the autonomous administration in Syria in the regions of Afrin, Kobane and Jazira.

"I think that the Syrian people have decided that Syria is one country. There will be no division of the country, there will be no weakening of the country, and in fact, the Syrian population of Kurdish origin are Syrians," Mekdad said in one of his first interviews since assuming the post.

According to the country's foreign minister, Syria does not have a large enough land area comparable to Russia's to consider the possibility of creating autonomous republics.

"We are not Russia, as a big territory to give special status [to regions]. This [Syria] is a country of 180,000 square kilometers [69,400 square miles], we cannot afford having a country divided on an ethical basis, so the unity and territorial integrity of the country should be preserved," Mekdad added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Moscow Russia December Citizenship 2020 Post From Government Unity Foods Limited Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Neelum Munir defeats COVID-19, Thanks fans for pra ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

44 minutes ago

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multip ..

45 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

49 minutes ago

Poland’s Goczol and Kolaric of Serbia top the Ex ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.