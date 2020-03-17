Syria Shuts Restaurants, Cafes Due to Coronavirus Fears - Health Ministry

The Syrian authorities have ordered for all restaurants and cafes to be temporarily closed in an effort to protect the nation from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Deputy Health Minister Ahmad Khalifawi said on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Syrian authorities have ordered for all restaurants and cafes to be temporarily closed in an effort to protect the nation from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Deputy Health Minister Ahmad Khalifawi said on Tuesday.

So far, no cases of the disease have been registered in Syria.

"[The authorities] made a decision to close restaurants and cafes as a part of measures to fight the coronavirus disease," Khalifawi said, as aired by state broadcaster Alikhbaria.

Last week, the authorities decided to close all educational institutions until April 2, and reduce the number of employees in organizations and the daily working time by 40 percent to prevent the spread of the virus.