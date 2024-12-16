Syria Since Assad's Overthrow: Latest Developments
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 01:11 AM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) It has been a week since Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other rebels toppled longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad.
Here are some key latest developments in Syria:
United Nations special envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen called for "justice and accountability" in Syria, rather than acts of "revenge".
Arriving in Damascus, he also appealed for "increased, immediate" aid to the war-ravaged country.
- Qatari delegation meets new rulers -
A Qatari delegation arrived in Syria and met transitional government officials.
"During its meetings with the transitional government in Syria, the delegation reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full commitment to supporting the Syrian people... following the success of their revolution," a foreign ministry spokesman said.
Unlike other Arab states, Qatar never restored diplomatic ties with Assad after a rupture in 2011.
- Turkey would provide military support -
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler said Ankara was ready to provide military support to Syria's new Islamist-led government if it is requested.
He said the new leadership should be given "a chance" and that Turkey was "ready to provide the necessary support" if needed, in remarks reported by state news agency Anadolu and other Turkish media outlets.
Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus on Saturday, 12 years after it closed early in Syria's civil war.
Ankara has been a major player in Syria's conflict, financing armed groups in the northwest and maintaining a working relationship with HTS.
- US, UK in contact with HTS -
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed Saturday that Washington had made contact with Syria's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels, despite previously designating the group as "terrorists".
He did not elaborate on how the contact took place but when asked if the United States reached out directly, he said: "Direct contact -- yes."
Blinken said that the easing of US sanctions on Syria imposed during Assad's rule would depend on "sustained action" by the rebel-installed interim government, to meet the expectations of the international community.
On Sunday, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said London too had established diplomatic contact with HTS.
They remain "a proscribed terrorist organisation, but we can have diplomatic contact", he said.
- Russia withdraws some diplomatic staff -
Russia, a key backer of Assad, said it has evacuated some of its diplomatic staff from Syria on Sunday.
"The withdrawal of part of the personnel of the Russian (diplomatic) representation in Damascus was carried out by a special flight of the Russian Air Force from the Hmeimim airbase" in Syria, the foreign ministry said.
- Schools, universities reopen -
Some children went back to school in Damascus on Sunday, attending class for the first time since Assad's overthrow.
One school employee said that "no more than 30 percent" of pupils were back in class, but "these numbers will rise gradually".
Universities also reopened, but staff say it may take time to return to normal.
