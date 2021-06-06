Syria Slams Illegal Visits of Dutch, French Delegations to Kurdish-Controlled Areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) Syria condemns the visits of Dutch and French delegations to its northeastern territories that are under control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as violating international law, the Syrian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kurdish news agency ANHA reported that a Dutch delegation visited the city of Qamishli, where the Kurdish authorities handed over four relatives of Islamic State terrorists (banned in Russia). A French delegation visited the SDF-controlled territory in late May.

"Representatives of some countries involved in the war against Syria are constantly acting in flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The delegation of the Netherlands, headed by the so-called special envoy illegally enters Syrian territory in collusion with SDF groups under the pretext of receiving a number of detained members of the Islamic State," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by state-run news agency SANA.

According to the statement, another two delegations from France ” from the Danielle Mitterrand Foundation and the Paris City Council ” had illegally made inroads to Qamishli by colluding with the Kurdish militia.

The official Damascus does not recognize the authority of the so-called Autonomous Administration and its military wing, the SDF, over the country's northeast.