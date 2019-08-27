Syria Starts Rebuilding Khan Sheikhoun After Strategic Town Liberated From Terrorists

Syrian authorities have started rebuilding infrastructure in the recently liberated town of Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib province, with a group of foreign journalists having come to look at what used to be a strategic stronghold of terrorists since 2014

KHAN SHEIKHOUN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Syrian authorities have started rebuilding infrastructure in the recently liberated town of Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib province, with a group of foreign journalists having come to look at what used to be a strategic stronghold of terrorists since 2014.

On Friday, Syrian military announced that they had regained control over Khan Sheikhoun. Controlled by militants since 2014, the town is heavily destroyed.

Foreign journalists, including those from Bulgaria, Greece, Italy and Russia, had the opportunity to look at how life is going in the liberated town. Italian correspondent Gian Michalisin noted that it was a strategically important task to clear Khan Sheikhoun of terrorists, recalling that 2,500 foreign militants had been operating here.

On Monday, Russian military delivered humanitarian aid to the town.

"You can see the mosque that was the first to be put in order. Civilians have returned to neighboring houses. The electrification is already underway, and this work is ongoing for three days, since the city was liberated from militants," Maj. Gen. Ravil Muginov of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said.

According to Muginov, the local administration is doing its best, so that the town returns to normal as soon as possible.

"When we were on our way [to the town], we saw that the roads have been patched, asphalt put down, they are trying to clean everything up. Of course, there is still a lot to be done, but the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides will also be doing everything possible," he added.

According to Idlib Governor Muhammad Fadi Sadun, over the past three days, a road to one of local schools has been rebuilt. The building itself is being repaired to open on September 1.

"It is very painful to see all this destruction that happened to Khan Sheikhoun. Before the war, it was a very beautiful town, people lived a good, wealthy life. Thank God, now it is liberated, and we will try to do everything to make it as soon as possible the same as before, so that people live peacefully and children go to school," he said.

According to the governor, the provincial authorities have set a goal of facilitating the return of local residents. To do this, first of all, the town needs to restore electricity and water supply.