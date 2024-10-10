Syria State Media Reports 'Israeli' Attack On Homs Province
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Syrian state media reported an Israeli attack in central Homs province early Thursday, after an Israeli strike hit the country's south the previous day.
"An Israeli attack" targeted an industrial area in the town of Hassia, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of the city of Homs, state news agency SANA said, adding that "initial information" indicated the attack targeted a "car factory", reporting material damage.
Citing the manager of the industrial area, SANA reported the "air attack" targeted not only a factory but also vehicles "loaded with medical and relief supplies... which led to a large fire" that firefighters were working to extinguish.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
Syria state media reports Israeli attack on Homs, Hama provinces6 minutes ago
-
Greek international Baldock, 31, found dead in pool: state agency15 minutes ago
-
Indian business titan Ratan Tata dead at 8615 minutes ago
-
Man City sink Barca in Women's Champions League as Bayern outgun Arsenal15 minutes ago
-
Wall Street indices hit fresh records as Chinese shares tumble15 minutes ago
-
'Denying my potential': women at Japan's top university call out gender imbalance16 minutes ago
-
Florida braces for monster Hurricane Milton25 minutes ago
-
Trump vows in Biden's back yard to 'drill, baby, drill'25 minutes ago
-
Florida seaside haven a ghost town as hurricane nears25 minutes ago
-
One dead as storm Kirk tears through Spain, Portugal, France7 hours ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results7 hours ago
-
Run blitz edges India and South Africa closer to World Cup semi-finals7 hours ago