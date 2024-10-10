Syria state media reports 'Israeli' attack on Homs province

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Syrian state media reported an Israeli attack in central Homs province early Thursday, after an Israeli strike hit the country's south the previous day.

"An Israeli attack" targeted an industrial area in the town of Hassia, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of the city of Homs, state news agency SANA said, adding that "initial information" indicated the attack targeted a "car factory", reporting material damage.

Citing the manager of the industrial area, SANA reported the "air attack" targeted not only a factory but also vehicles "loaded with medical and relief supplies... which led to a large fire" that firefighters were working to extinguish.