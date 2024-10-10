Open Menu

Syria State Media Reports 'Israeli' Attack On Homs Province

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Syria state media reports 'Israeli' attack on Homs province

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Syrian state media reported an Israeli attack in central Homs province early Thursday, after an Israeli strike hit the country's south the previous day.

"An Israeli attack" targeted an industrial area in the town of Hassia, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of the city of Homs, state news agency SANA said, adding that "initial information" indicated the attack targeted a "car factory", reporting material damage.

Citing the manager of the industrial area, SANA reported the "air attack" targeted not only a factory but also vehicles "loaded with medical and relief supplies... which led to a large fire" that firefighters were working to extinguish.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Syria Vehicles Car Media

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

13 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

13 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

15 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

16 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

17 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

17 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

17 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

17 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

18 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

18 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

19 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World