Syria State Media Reports Israeli Attack On Homs, Hama Provinces
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Syrian state media reported an Israeli attack early Thursday on the central provinces of Homs and Hama, after an Israeli strike hit the country's south the previous day.
"At around 1:00 am (2200 GMT Wednesday), the Israeli enemy launched an air attack... targeting a car assembly factory in the industrial area of Hassia in Homs province" and a military position in Hama, state news agency SANA said, citing a military source.
Hassia is about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the city of Hama.
"The losses were limited to material damage," the report said.
Citing the manager of the industrial area in Hassia, SANA reported the attack targeted not only the factory but also vehicles "loaded with medical and relief supplies... which led to a large fire" that firefighters were working to extinguish.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said an "Iranian car factory" in Hassia was targeted "directly", while the strikes in Hama province targeted an area home to air defences and government troops.
