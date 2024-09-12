Syria State Media Says Israeli Strike On Golan Kills Two
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Syrian state media said an Israeli drone strike Thursday killed two people in Quneitra province, in the Syria-controlled Golan Heights, days after major raids elsewhere in the country.
"Two citizens were martyred due to an Israeli drone attack that targeted a civilian vehicle with a missile" on the Damascus-Quneitra road, the official news agency SANA reported.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said "an Israeli air strike targeted a vehicle" on the same road and reported two dead, one of them "military".
A local security source told AFP that "two charred bodies were removed" from the targeted vehicle.
The Israeli army has yet to comment on the strike.
Israel seized much of the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 and later annexed it in a move largely unrecognised by the international community.
Thursday's strike came days after raids blamed on Israel killed 18 people in the central province of Hama, according to Syrian authorities.
The Observatory said those strikes killed 27 people, including six civilians, and targeted a "scientific research area" and other sites in the province's Masyaf area.
Israel declined to comment on those reported strikes.
Hezbollah has repeatedly targeted military positions in the Israeli-held Golan in recent months as part of attacks from Lebanon in support of ally Hamas following the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.
Syria has sought to stay out of the Israel-Hamas conflict, whose fallout has raised fears of a broader regional war.
Limited rocket attacks from Syria by Hezbollah-allied fighters have targeted the Israeli-held Golan since October.
Since Syria's civil war erupted in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in the country, mainly targeting army positions and Iran-backed fighters, including from Lebanon's Hezbollah.
Israeli authorities rarely comment on individual strikes in Syria, but have repeatedly said they will not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence there.
Israeli raids on Syria surged after Hamas's October 7 attack then eased somewhat after an April 1 strike blamed on Israel hit the Iranian consular building in Damascus, prompting Iran's first-ever direct attack against Israel.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
More Stories From World
-
Russia puts Navalny lawyers on trial21 minutes ago
-
NASA prepares for launch of new mission on Jupiter's moon Europa30 minutes ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development30 minutes ago
-
Peru's polarising ex-president Alberto Fujimori dies at 8631 minutes ago
-
EU consumer groups slam 'manipulative' video game spending tactics31 minutes ago
-
Tropical Storm Francine batters US state of Louisiana31 minutes ago
-
Spanish PM to meet Venezuelan opposition figure: source31 minutes ago
-
France's new PM says to form government 'next week'13 hours ago
-
Argentine Congress upholds Milei veto of pensions increase13 hours ago
-
US, UK pledge economic aid, quick action over arms for Ukraine13 hours ago
-
Relaxed USA will try to end European run at Solheim Cup13 hours ago
-
Catalonia marks holiday with separatist movement waning13 hours ago