Syria 'Step Away' From Forming Constitutional Committee - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Syria is very close to convening a constitutional committee, a spokesman for the Russian president said on Tuesday.

"The work is nearing the finish line. We are basically a step away from completing the work to form the constitutional committee," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added he could not say whether the committee would be formed by this September when the Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents meet in Ankara.

"I cannot say definitively whether the work [to set up the committee] will be finalized by the Ankara summit... Preparations for the meeting are underway," Peskov said.

The constitutional body is key to the political process and new elections in Syria. It will draft a constitution meant to unify Syria and put an end to the eight-year war. UN-led efforts to form the committee have been mired in disputes over its composition.