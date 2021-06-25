UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Still Deeply Needs COVID-19 Vaccines, Available Amount Not Enough - ICRC President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

Syria Still Deeply Needs COVID-19 Vaccines, Available Amount Not Enough - ICRC President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Syria is still facing an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines despite supplies from other countries and through the COVAX vaccine-sharing strategy led by the World Health Organization, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Within Syria, we have some vaccines which came to Syria from Russia and also minimally from COVAX, but it is far from covering the need," Maurer said on the sidelines of the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS).

Commenting on the overall epidemiological situation in the middle Eastern country, the humanitarian organization's head said assessment was complicated due to internal issues, including displacement and poor infrastructure.

"The numbers with regard to COVID-19 are difficult to assess.

It is an issue but we do not know exactly what the dimension of the issue is. We are working with the health infrastructures in Syria to have a more accurate image," Maurer said.

He went on to stress the importance of COVID-19 vaccines coming to Syria, noting that their supply is a major challenge for all such fragile countries.

"We are still in less than 2% of all vaccines worldwide going to 40 or 50 most fragile countries in the world. And this is a big issue," Maurer added.

Apart from the years-long civil war ravaging Syria, sanctions imposed by the West on Damascus hinder the country's efforts to combat the deadly pandemic, as they include a ban on medical supplies to Syrian people.

This year's MCIS gathered defense officials and experts from nearly 50 countries. The forum ran from June 22-24.

Related Topics

Shortage World Syria Poor Moscow Russia Damascus June All From

Recent Stories

Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hyperson ..

14 minutes ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar ..

14 minutes ago

S. Korea's overseas direct investment posts double ..

14 minutes ago

Int'l day against drug abuse and illicit trafficki ..

14 minutes ago

Fiji records 215 new COVID-19 cases, another death ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.