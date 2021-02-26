UrduPoint.com
Syria Strongly Slams US Airstrike, Warns Attack Will Escalate Tensions - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Syria condemns in the strongest terms the recent US airstrike on areas near the Iraqi border describing the move as a "cowardly" act, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, adding that such actions will result in the escalation of tensions in the region.

Late on Thursday, the US carried out airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militias in eastern Syria in response to the February 15 rocket attack on the US troops in Iraqi Kurdistan. Iranian state media reported on Friday that 17 people were killed in the bombing. However, Iraqi lawmaker Kataa al-Rikabi then said to Sputnik that no one was injured, as the strike hit a warehouse.

"Syria condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly US aggression on areas in Deir Ez-Zor near the Syrian-Iraqi border, which is inconsistent with international law and the Charter of the United Nations. Syria warns that it [this move] will lead to consequences that will escalate the situation in the region," the ministry said, as cited by state-run news agency SANA.

"Syria calls on the United States to change its aggressive approach toward the country, stop providing support in any forms to terrorist organizations, which target Syria and its people, and suspend investing them," the ministry added.

