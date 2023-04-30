UrduPoint.com

Syria Supports China's Active Political, Economic Presence Across World - President

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Syria supports China's active political and economic presence across the globe, contributing to the restoration of balance in the world, Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Assad met with China's Special Envoy for the middle East Zhai Jun to discuss the bilateral Syrian-Chinese relations as well as China's role in the Middle East.

"China's role is a new example in politics, economy, culture, and especially as regards the fulfillment of the principle of global stability, peace and benefit for all. The whole world today needs China's political and economic presence to restore the balance in the international arena," Assad said, as quoted by the his office.

Russia-China relations and the activity of BRICS countries are the examples contributing to the global balance and the establishment of a multipolar world order, the Syrian leader added.

Assad also positively assessed China's mediation in the diplomatic normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which would stabilize the situation in the Middle East.

Zhai, in turn, said that China would support Syria in its fight against hegemony and interference in its domestic affairs, while also helping Damascus restore ties with other Arab states, according to the Syrian presidential office.

In early March, China hosted landmark talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, in which the two states agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies in short order.

