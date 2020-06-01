Syria supports China's decision to introduce national security legislation for Hong Kong, the state news agency SANA reported on Sunday

DAMASCUS (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Syria supports China's decision to introduce national security legislation for Hong Kong, the state news agency SANA reported on Sunday.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry voiced on Sunday the country's rejection to any foreign interventions in China's internal affairs, regarding any attempted interference by the United States as a flagrant violation of international law, the report said.

No country should interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, the ministry said, emphasizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China and urging all countries to respect the one-China policy.

On Thursday, deputies to the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, voted overwhelmingly to approve the Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Safeguard National Security.

The decision was made to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, uphold and improve "one country, two systems," safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, and guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents, according to the introduction of the decision.