Syria Supports Grain Deal, Blames West for Problems in Poor Countries - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Syria fully supports the grain deal between Russia and Ukraine and considers Western countries responsible for the problems developing countries are currently facing, Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik.

"We support fully this (grain deal). Western countries are responsible for the problems being faced by developing countries.

They are not accepting to give any facilitation for Russian goods to go into the international markets while they want the Ukrainian side to do everything. I think this is absolutely unfair," Mekdad said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Mekdad called the alleged Western plans to let Ukraine play the same role as Russia has played, including its support for the development of countries around the world, "absolutely illogical."