Syria Suspends International Flights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Transport Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Syrian authorities decided to temporarily stop international air traffic amid the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Syrian Minister of Transport Ali Hammoud said on Saturday, adding that a flight from Moscow to Damascus on Sunday will be the last one.

"The last flight will arrive from Moscow tomorrow, after which all flights from and to Syria will be suspended," Hammoud told Sham FM radio station.

The flight from Moscow to Damascus is operated by Syrian Air flag carrier.