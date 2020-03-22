UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria Suspends International Flights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Transport Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Syria Suspends International Flights Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Transport Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Syrian authorities decided to temporarily stop international air traffic amid the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, Syrian Minister of Transport Ali Hammoud said on Saturday, adding that a flight from Moscow to Damascus on Sunday will be the last one.

"The last flight will arrive from Moscow tomorrow, after which all flights from and to Syria will be suspended," Hammoud told Sham FM radio station.

The flight from Moscow to Damascus is operated by Syrian Air flag carrier.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Damascus Traffic Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

31 minutes ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

2 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

1 hour ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.