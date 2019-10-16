(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The situation in Syria, namely preparations for the first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, will be on the agenda during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's upcoming visit to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Russia on Tuesday, during their phone conversation, which focused on Ankara's offensive in Syria's north. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that Erdogan could pay this visit by the end of October.

"The topics were outlined in yesterday's statement, released after Putin's phone conversation with President Erdogan. Of course, it will be mainly the situation in Syria, the task of ensuring the Syrian Arab Republic's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the conditions of hard-edged fight against the remains of terrorist groups, and, of course, the promotion of political process in the form of organizing the first inaugural session of the Constitutional Committee," Lavrov told reporters.