Syria to Engage Armed Forces in Eliminating Consequences of Earthquake - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Syria will engage its armed forces in eliminating the consequences of the Monday earthquake that led to the collapse of numerous buildings and multiple deaths, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

Syrian media reported on Monday that strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia as a result of the earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey.

These tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia. According to the latest data by the Health Ministry, 111 people died and 516 were injured.

"The Syrian Ministry of Defense is mobilizing all its units, formations and institutions in all provinces to provide emergency assistance to the victims of the earthquake, to search for people trapped under the rubble, as well as to provide assistance to the victims and eliminate the consequences of the destruction," the ministry wrote on Telegram.