Syria To Exchange Diplomats With Donbas Republics In Coming Days, Weeks - Foreign Minister

Published August 23, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Syria will exchange diplomats with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) in the coming days or weeks, Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian minister of foreign affairs, said on Tuesday

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced the decision to recognize the self-proclaimed republics as independent countries in late June four months after the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"We will see that there will be an exchange of diplomatic relations with the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the coming days or weeks," Mekdad told a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The Syrian diplomat added that Damascus recognized the republics based on moral grounds.

"We recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR because the moral, historical factor pushed us to it. Russia proved to the whole world that it treated all countries fairly to preserve international law, to preserve the UN charter," Mekdad said, adding that "the West as a whole used both the US charter and international law.

.. to fulfill its narrow interests."

Mekdad said that the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine was "fair and legitimate" and expressed confidence that the tasks of the operation would be achieved. He also noted that Syria stood together with Russia "in its justified and necessary war, the fight against the forces of neo-Nazism, as it threatens all the mankind."

The LPR and DPR declared independence from Ukraine in 2014, soon after the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych. Russia recognized the republics' independence on February 21, 2022, three days before launching the military operation in Ukraine following repeated calls from the DPR and LPR. Georgia's breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia were the first after Russia to recognize independence of the Donbas republics in late February. Syria and North Korea are the only UN member countries that recognized the LPR and DPR, in late June and mid-July, respectively.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.