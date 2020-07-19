Syria to Hold Parliamentary Elections on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The elections to Syria's 250-seat unicameral parliament will be held across the country on Sunday.

According to the Supreme Judicial Committee for Elections, almost 1,660 candidates will run in the elections.

At least 7,331 electoral centers will operate across the country, with a number of additional sites being opened in the provinces of Ar Raqqah and Idlib in northwestern Syria to facilitate the process for their residents. Polling stations will operate from 7 a.m. (04:00 GMT) local time to 7 p.m.

The legislative election for the People's Council of Syria was initially scheduled to take place on April 13 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Syria holds parliamentary elections every four years. The last vote, which was held in 2016, resulted in the National Progressive Front winning 200 of the 250 seats in the People's Council.