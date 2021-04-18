DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The parliament of Syria on Sunday announced that the country will hold its presidential election on May 26, while the candidate registration is to begin on April 19.

The emergency session of the parliament, known as the People's Assembly, was broadcast by the state-run Al-Ikhbariyah.

"It was decided that Wednesday, May 26, will be the presidential election day for Syrian citizens who are in Syria. For Syrian citizens who are outside of Syria, the election will be held at diplomatic missions on May 20, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. The registration of candidates will start on Monday, April 19, and will last 10 days," the decision voiced at the parliamentary session says.