UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria To Hold Presidential Election On May 26 - People's Assembly

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Syria to Hold Presidential Election on May 26 - People's Assembly

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) The parliament of Syria on Sunday announced that the country will hold its presidential election on May 26, while the candidate registration is to begin on April 19.

The emergency session of the parliament, known as the People's Assembly, was broadcast by the state-run Al-Ikhbariyah.

"It was decided that Wednesday, May 26, will be the presidential election day for Syrian citizens who are in Syria. For Syrian citizens who are outside of Syria, the election will be held at diplomatic missions on May 20, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. The registration of candidates will start on Monday, April 19, and will last 10 days," the decision voiced at the parliamentary session says.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Syria Parliament April May Sunday From P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

9 minutes ago

DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to str ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights key CSR achievements in r ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan&#039;s presence in Expo 2020 manifestatio ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank operating profits increases b ..

1 hour ago

DP World explores quantum computing technology

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.