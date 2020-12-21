UrduPoint.com
Syria To Hold Presidential Vote In 2021 Despite Constitutional Process - Mekdad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The ongoing proceedings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will not derail the date of the upcoming presidential election in the Middle Eastern country, which is scheduled to be held in 2021, newly-appointed Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik in an interview.

"There will be no connection between the work of the present constitutional committee and the forthcoming elections, which should be held exactly at the time decided upon by the present constitution," Mekdad stated, when asked whether the date of the election could be anyhow affected by the committee's progress on a new constitution.

Mekdad, who was appointed just in late November after the death of his predecessor, Walid Muallem, said that the committee is well aware that the upcoming election would be held according to Syria's current constitution.

"It is very clear that all of us will be working on the basis of the present constitution until we establish a new constitution, and this is something that the constitutional committee knows very well," Mekdad added.

Syria is set to hold the presidential election in spring. President Bashar Assad told Sputnik in October that it was "early" for him to talk about his potential candidacy in the upcoming vote.

