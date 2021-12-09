Syria to Host Arab Energy Conference in 2024 - Oil Ministry

Syria's oil and mineral resources ministry said on Thursday that Damascus would host the Arab energy conference in 2024

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Syria's oil and mineral resources ministry said on Thursday that Damascus would host the Arab energy conference in 2024.

This was agreed during a video call held by oil ministers of the 11-nation Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

"All OAPEC members agreed that... Damascus will host the Arab energy conference in 2024," the Syrian ministry said on Facebook.

OAPEC also agreed that Syria would take over from Saudi Arabia in January as chair of the group's ministerial council for 2022. Six of the organization's member states are also OPEC members.