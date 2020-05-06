UrduPoint.com
Syria To Lift COVID-19 Restraints On Public Transport On May 10, Reopen Schools On May 31

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Syria to Lift COVID-19 Restraints on Public Transport on May 10, Reopen Schools on May 31

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Authorities in Syria will ease off coronavirus-related restrictions in the country, lifting the ban on public transportation within provinces on May 10 and reopening certain categories of schools on May 31, the government's COVID-19 response center said on Wednesday.

"It was decided to resume the operation of all types of public transport in the public and private sectors, including buses and vehicles of travel companies in all provinces," the center said in a statement, as quoted by the Syrian public media.

Effective May 10 and for the next three months, people will be allowed to use public transport for travel between cities belonging to one province, subject to observing proper social distancing, the center said.

"The special governmental COVID-19 commission has decided to resume the work of universities and technical schools on May 31. Classes will begin from 9:30 a.m. [06:30 GMT] until evening, in line with the educational program, including on Saturdays," the statement read, as quoted by the Syrian public media.

As of Wednesday, Syria has reported 45 confirmed coronavirus infection cases, of which three people have died and 27 others have recovered, which makes it one of the world's and middle East's least affected countries.

