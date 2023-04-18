UrduPoint.com

Syria To Open Embassy In Tunisia In Coming Days - Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Syria will open its embassy in Tunisia in the coming days after years of severed diplomatic relations, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Tuesday

On Monday, the Syrian minister arrived in Tunisia on a working visit. The Tunisian Foreign Ministry, in turn, noted that this visit demonstrated Damascus and Tunis's intention to restore full-fledged relations.

On Monday, the Syrian minister arrived in Tunisia on a working visit. The Tunisian Foreign Ministry, in turn, noted that this visit demonstrated Damascus and Tunis's intention to restore full-fledged relations.

"Over the next few days, the Syrian embassy in Tunisia will be opened and new diplomats, led by an ambassador, will be sent to carry out their duties to strengthen relations between the two countries after a bold decision taken by (Tunisian) President Kais Saied to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries," Mekdad said, as quoted by Tunisian broadcaster Mosaique FM.

Mekdad, in a statement to the media, also emphasized the need to "make more efforts to strengthen inter-Arab relations and prevent foreign states from dividing the Arab countries and their peoples.

"

Last week, media reported that Mekdad's visit would take place following the appointment of Tunisia's ambassador to Syria, Mohammed al-Mahzibi. His credentials have been sent to Damascus.

Earlier in April, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a joint statement of the Syrian and Tunisian authorities, that Damascus had decided to reopen its embassy in Tunis and to appoint an ambassador in response to the initiative of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who announced that his country was raising its level of diplomatic representation in Syria in February.

Tunisia, like many other Arab countries, severed diplomatic ties with Damascus after the start of the armed conflict in Syria in 2011.

