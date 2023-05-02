UrduPoint.com

Syria To Prepare For Accepting Back Refugees In Coordination With UN - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 01:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Syria will begin to prepare for the return of refugees who have fled the civil war in the country over the past 12 years in coordination with the United Nations, according to a joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the top diplomats from the five countries met in Jordan's Amman to discuss the crisis in Syria and steps aimed at normalization of relations between Damascus and other Arab nations in a number of areas.

"The Syrian government will begin to determine in coordination with relevant UN bodies what services are necessary in areas of the return of refugees, given the contribution of Arab and international sides, while also specifying measures that will be taken to facilitate their return, including a general amnesty," the statement read.

Damascus will also coordinate its efforts with the UN and the international community to improve infrastructure necessary for a safe return of refugees, the statement said, adding that new schools, hospitals and houses will be built in Syria for that purpose.

The same measures will be taken by the Syrian government regarding internally displaced people, according to the document.

