Syria to Procure Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Once Internationally Available - Assad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that he would negotiate with the Russian authorities the procurement of the Russian coronavirus vaccine for the Syrian market once it becomes internationally available.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered the world's first vaccine, labeled Sputnik V, currently completing the third phase of clinical trials as per the World Health Organization protocols. Several other countries have followed the lead and announced they would fast-track the registration of their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

"I think [the vaccine] is not available for the international market yet, but we are going to discuss it with the Russian authorities when it's available internationally to have vaccines for the Syrian market.

It's very important," Assad said, adding that "it's a necessity at these times."

Citing the Russian authorities as saying that the vaccine will become available for external purchase in November, the Syrian president said Damascus would "definitely" negotiate procurement with Moscow in detail.

"Everybody in Syria is asking about the Russian vaccine and when it's going to be available," Assad said.

Asked to specify the intended amount of the purchase, the Syrian president said "That depends on how much is available and we have to discuss the amount that we need with the health authority in Syria."

