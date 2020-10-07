UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria To Procure Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Once Internationally Available - Assad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Syria to Procure Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Once Internationally Available - Assad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that he would negotiate with the Russian authorities the procurement of the Russian coronavirus vaccine for the Syrian market once it becomes internationally available.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered the world's first vaccine, labeled Sputnik V, currently completing the third phase of clinical trials as per the World Health Organization protocols. Several other countries have followed the lead and announced they would fast-track the registration of their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use.

"I think [the vaccine] is not available for the international market yet, but we are going to discuss it with the Russian authorities when it's available internationally to have vaccines for the Syrian market.

It's very important," Assad said, adding that "it's a necessity at these times."

Citing the Russian authorities as saying that the vaccine will become available for external purchase in November, the Syrian president said Damascus would "definitely" negotiate procurement with Moscow in detail.

"Everybody in Syria is asking about the Russian vaccine and when it's going to be available," Assad said.

Asked to specify the intended amount of the purchase, the Syrian president said "That depends on how much is available and we have to discuss the amount that we need with the health authority in Syria."

Read the full interview on Sputnik's website at https://sputniknews.com/ on Thursday.

Related Topics

World Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lead August November Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE, a blissed-out haven for all

13 minutes ago

Rohail Nazir and Asif Ali guide Northern to 10th c ..

19 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 35.56 million, deat ..

43 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Middle East entered a new era towards security and ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.